Celebrity Name That Tune: Season Three Premiere Teased by FOX (Watch)

Name That Tune is returning soon to FOX with a special celebrity season. Celebrity Name That Tune will arrive on January 11th. This season, viewers will see Chris Jericho, Tara Lipinski, Jordin Sparks, and more on the musical competition series hosted by Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson.

FOX revealed more about the celebrities set to appear in a press release.

“Professional Wrestler Chris Jericho, playing for Juvenile Diabetes Research vs. Olympic Medalist Adam Rippon, playing for Pups Without Borders Singer/Choreographer/YouTuber Todrick Hall, playing for Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids vs. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Sheryl Swoopes, playing for Back To Our Roots Actor/Writer/Host/Comedian Craig Ferguson, playing for the Los Angeles National Food Bank vs. Actor Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), playing for the Make A Wish Foundation Actress Tisha Campbell (Uncoupled, Inside Job), playing for the We Win Foundation vs. Actress Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Saved by the Bell), playing for BABY2BABY and the Best Friends Animal Society Five-time UFC Champion Tyron Woodley, playing on behalf of his The Good Fight Foundation donor fund vs. Former Professional Football Player Tiki Barber, playing for the United for ALICE by The United Way of Northern New Jersey Three-time National Champion and two-time Olympian/Television Commentator and Fashion Icon Johnny Weir, playing for Kyiv School of Economics – Humanitarian Aid Campaign for Ukraine vs. Gold medal-winning Olympic Figure Skater Tara Lipinski, playing for the Amy Selkirk Breast Cancer Research Fund Multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actress Jordin Sparks, playing for The Forge for Families vs. Singer/Actor/Activist Clay Aiken, playing for the National Inclusion Project Actress/Singer Amber Riley (Glee, Single Black Female), playing for Black Women Lead vs. Golden Globe-winning Actor and #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Chris Colfer, playing for the Make A Wish Foundation Actor/Comedian/Talk Show Announcer Andy Richter (Conan), playing for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank vs. Actress/Author/Philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete, playing for the HollyRod Foundation Actor/Comedian/Writer Michael Ian Black (Reno 911!), playing for the Mark Twain Library vs. Actress Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon, Baby Daddy, Reba), playing for the Diane DiSalvatore Nursing Scholarship Fund at St Catherine’s University.”

Check out the preview for Celebrity Name That Tune season three below.

