Chad: Season Two of TBS Comedy Coming to Roku Channel Next Week (Watch)

Chad finally has a return date. After being canceled by TBS just hours before its second season premiere, Roku picked up the comedy series, and it has now been announced that the ten episode season will air on the streaming service later this month.

Starring creator Nasim Pedrad, Jake Ryan, Paul Chahidi, Saba Homayoon, Ella Mika, Alexa Loo, Thomas Barbusca, and Sara Malal Rowe, the comedy follows a teenage Iranian boy as he tries to fit in at his high school.

Roku Channel revealed more about season two of Chad in a press release.

“Sophomore year brings a new set of challenges for 15-year-old Chad Amani. His newfound popularity is under threat, his friendship with best friend Peter is put to the test, and his prepubescent attention is captivated by a new crush, all while Chad continues to come to terms with his cultural identity. In addition to starring as the quirky Persian teenager, SNL alum Nasim Pedrad is also creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner for this single-camera comedy.”

A trailer for season two of Chad is below. The series returns on January 19th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Chad on Roku Channel?