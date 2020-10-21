Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team: Season 15 Coming to CMT (Video)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team is returning next month with its 15th season. New episodes of the reality series will air on both CMT and MTV. The TV show follows a new group of hopefuls trying out for the iconic Texas squad.

CMT revealed more about the return of this series in a press release and also released a trailer.

“ CMT today announced its most popular and longest running series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team will return for a monumental season 15 on Tuesday, November 24th at 10PM ET/PT on CMT. Additionally, the series premiere will simulcast on sister network MTV. On the heels of its highest rated season to date, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team returns to follow a group of hopefuls as they work their way through a rigorous training camp to vie for a highly-coveted spot on one of America’s most iconic teams, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. In a first for the organization, the franchise conducted world-wide auditions virtually, resulting in one of the most diverse and talented casts to-date, and hosted DCC Summer Training Camp inside a “bubble,” where hopefuls lived, trained and filmed together. With more auditions and contestants than ever before, the competition is stiff and the drama is sure to ensue as the candidates must perfect new technically-challenging routines each week to impress DCC Director of Cheerleading, Kelli Finglass, and DCC Head Choreographer, Judy Trammell. The star-power remains high this season, as reality star and former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Melissa Rycroft Strickland returns as a guest judge and mentor for the rookie hopefuls. Also returning (virtually) are world class choreographers Charm La’Donna (Kendrick Lamar, Meghan Trainor, Brittany Spears and more), Travis Wall (“So You Think You Can Dance”) and Evan Miller (“World of Dance”), plus special appearances by sportscaster/TV personality Erin Andrews and country star Mickey Guyton. This season of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team consists of eight, one-hour episodes and is produced by Triage Entertainment with Executive Producers Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick, Eugene Pack, Peter Zasuly, Charlotte Jones and Kelli McGonagill Finglass. Jackie French executive produces for CMT. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, which first premiered in 2006, continues to make television history as a ratings juggernaut for CMT. Fresh off of last summer’s record-breaking Season 14, the show marked its highest-rated season in franchise history, delivering +23% ratings increase among viewers P18-49 (Live +3 rating) YOY.”

