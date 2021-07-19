Dead Pixels: Season Two Ratings

A comedy-fantasy series, Dead Pixels originates on the E4 channel in the UK so, it’s hard to know if The CW ratings really have much impact on the series’ future. Will Dead Pixels be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

Airing on Sunday nights, Dead Pixels stars Alexa Davies, Will Merrick, Sargon Yelda, Charlotte Ritchie, David Mumeni, and Noush Skaugen. It revolves around a trio of friends and their passion for playing an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game). The show follows gamers Megan “Meg” Jeffries (Davies), Nicholas “Nicky” Kettle (Merrick), and Usman (Yelda) who are obsessed with the online fantasy game “Kingdom Scrolls.” Meg would happily cut a date short to go home and defend Castle Blackfinger. Nicky thinks the miscasting of Vince Vaughn as Tanadaal in the “Kingdom Scrolls” movie is an international outrage. And Usman has made a plywood lid for his child’s playpen — so he can play the game in peace. As the show begins, Meg meets a new guy named Russell (Mumeni). The series is split equally between the real world characters’ tragicomic lives and their computer-animated misadventures in the “Kingdom Scrolls” game. In season two, our gaming fanatics are thrilled by the arrival of the Kingdom Scrolls expansion pack. However, their excitement is quashed when they discover that the game they love so much has been commercialized and overrun by a younger generation of players.

For comparisons: Season one of Dead Pixels on The CW averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 371,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

