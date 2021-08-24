RuPaul’s Drag Race, Untucked, Celebrity Drag Race: VH1 TV Series Renewed

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race are all returning with new seasons. VH1 has renewed all three series with RuPaul’s Drag Race entering its 14th season and Celebrity Drag Race returning for its second season. After-show Untucked will air after each new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

VH1 revealed more about the renewals in a press release.

“On the heels of an impressive 11 Emmy(R) Award nominations across the franchise, VH1 today announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked have been greenlit for new seasons. The record breaking competition series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, will introduce a new group of talented queens for an iconic 14th season. The Emmy(R) nominated after-show, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked also returns, airing each week after brand new episodes of Drag Race. Additionally, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race has been greenlit for a second season, giving a new batch of unexpected celebrities the chance to become “America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar” and donate to the charity of their choice. “I am extremely grateful to all the amazing and talented Drag Race queens – past, present and future – that continue to inspire us to find new ways to tell their stories,” said five-time Emmy(R) Award-winning Host and Executive Producer, RuPaul. “Through love, light and laughter, they remind all of us that the most powerful thing you can do is to become the image of your own imagination.”

