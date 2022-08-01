Finding Your Roots: Season Nine; PBS Teases Return of Henry Louis Gates Jr Genealogy TV Show (Watch)

Finding Your Roots is returning to PBS for a ninth season. The network has released a trailer teasing the return of the genealogy series featuring scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. The 10-episode season will feature 21 celebrities learning about their ancestry.

The celebrities set to appear in season nine are Jim Acosta, Carol Burnett, Jamie Chung, Brian Cox, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Angela Davis, Viola Davis, David Duchovny, Tony Gonzalez, Jeh Johnson, Van Jones, Richard Kind, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Manganiello, Tamera Mowry, Niecy Nash, Edward Norton, Julia Roberts, and Danny Trejo.

PBS revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns for an all-new season of FINDING YOUR ROOTS. Over the course of ten episodes, Gates uses genealogical detective work and cutting-edge DNA analysis to guide twenty-one influential guests through the branches of their family trees. Uncovering buried secrets and inspiring stories of long- forgotten ancestors, the new season will premiere January 3, 2023 on PBS, and stream on PBS.org and the PBS Video app. FINDING YOUR ROOTS Season Nine highlights the genealogical backgrounds and ancestral stories of prominent guests that helped to define who they are today. The season features actors Jamie Chung (“Lovecraft Country”), Brian Cox (“Succession”), Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Claire Danes (“Homeland”), Jeff Daniels (“American Rust”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), David Duchovny (“The X-Files”), Richard Kind (“Inside Out”), Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”), Tamera Mowry (“The Real”), Edward Norton (“Fight Club”), Julia Roberts (“Ticket to Paradise”) and Danny Trejo (“Machete”); pop star Cyndi Lauper; comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash; athlete and sportscaster Tony Gonzalez; journalists Jim Acosta and Van Jones; activist Angela Davis; and statesman Jeh Johnson. At the center of it all, guiding every discovery, is host and executive producer Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University. Gates remarks, “I am deeply proud of this series – and especially this season. I think it is so important today to show what we have in common, as Americans, and as human beings, despite our apparent differences. The stories we find in our guests’ family trees demonstrate – repeatedly – that we are a fundamentally blended nation that draws strength from our diversity.” Assembling the extensive family trees and ancestral narratives alongside Dr. Gates are DNA expert CeCe Moore (chief genetic genealogist for Parabon Nanolabs and host of ABC’s “The Genetic Detective”) and genealogists Nick Sheedy and Kimberly Morgan, who together have solved hundreds of mysteries and reconnected innumerable lost relatives over the past two decades. The public can explore and share their family histories via social media using the hashtag #FindingYourRoots on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, via Facebook.com/FindingYourRootsPBS and @HenryLouisGates, and on the series companion site, pbs.org/FindingYourRoots. FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR., Season Nine is a production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films and WETA Washington, D.C. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the writer, host, and executive producer. Dyllan McGee and Peter Kunhardt are executive producers. John F. Wilson is the executive producer in charge for WETA. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS. Sabin Streeter is the senior producer. Natalia Warchol is the series producer. Hannah Olson is the consulting producer. Deborah Clancy Porfido is the supervising producer. Kevin Burke is the producer. Robert L. Yacyshyn is the line producer. Sabin Streeter and Krista Whetstone are directors. Corporate support for FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR., Season Nine is provided by Ancestry and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation, Candace King Weir and by The Inkwell Society and its members. An electronic press kit for FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR., Season Nine, including downloadable photos for promotional use, is available on PBS Pressroom.”

Check out the trailer for Finding your Roots season nine below.

