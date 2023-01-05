Foundation: Season Two; Apple TV+ Releases Teaser for Sci-Fi Series (Watch)

Foundation is returning soon to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has released a teaser for season two of the sci-fi series. Episodes will arrive this summer.

Starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton, the series is based on the work of Isaac Asimov. The sci-fi series follows a group of exiles looking to rebuild civilization.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today shared a sneak peek at the highly anticipated second season of its global hit series “Foundation.” The next installment of the epic saga produced by David S. Goyer and Skydance Television will make its global debut this summer on Apple TV+. Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, the monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Crucial individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. “Foundation” stars Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as ‘Dr. Hari Seldon’; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as ‘Brother Day’; Lou Llobell as ‘Gaal Dornick’; Leah Harvey as ‘Salvor Hardin’; Laura Birn as ‘Demerzel’; Terrence Mann as ‘Brother Dusk’; and, Cassian Bilton as ‘Brother Dawn.’ New stars joining the season two cast include Isabella Laughland (‘Brother Constant’), Kulvinder Ghir (‘Poly Verisof’), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (‘Enjoiner Rue’), Ella-Rae Smith (‘Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion’), Dimitri Leonidas (‘Hober Mallow’), Ben Daniels (‘Bel Roise’), Holt McCallany (‘Warden Jaegger Fount’), Rachel House (‘Tellem Bond’) and Nimrat Kaur (‘Yanna Seldon’). The drama is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.”

Check out the teaser for Foundation season two below.

