Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness: Netflix Teases Queer Eye Star’s New Series (Watch)

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is headed to Netflix later this month, and the streaming service released a trailer teasing the new unscripted series featuring the star of Queer Eye. That series premiered on December 31st. The series will follow Van Ness as he explores things he is curious about.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious. From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.”

The six-episode season arrives on January 28th. Check out a trailer for Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness below.

