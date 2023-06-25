Grown-ish: Season Six; Freeform Teases Final Episodes with Anthony Anderson Appearance (Watch)

Grown-ish is ready to kick off its sixth season later this month, and Freeform has now released a teaser for the series’ final episodes. Fans will see a familiar face from Black-ish pop up to help send the series off. During the trailer, Anthony Anderson congratulates his son on attending college.

Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins star in the dramedy series which follows the journey of Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Scribner), as he attends Cal U.

Freeform revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“”grown-ish” will debut the first half of its sixth season on Wednesday, June 28, at 10:00 p.m. EDT. Justine Skye and Tara Raani have been upped to series regulars. Skye plays Annika, a funny, sharp, extremely ambitious future media mogul who chose Cal U because it was best for her brand. Raani plays Zaara, a first-generation Indian American. She is a junior, type-A overachiever with a lot of swagger. Zaara is queer and open with her sexuality. After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus. The series stars Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye and Tara Raani and is produced by ABC Signature. Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Doyle also serves as showrunner for the sixth season.”

The trailer for grown-ish season six is below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see the end of this series begin on Freeform? Were you hoping for a seventh season of this ABC spin-off series?