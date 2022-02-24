Harry Wild: Acorn TV Previews Jane Seymour Murder Mystery Series (Watch)

Jane Seymour is returning to the small screen with a new murder mystery series coming to Acorn TV soon. The actress will play Harriet “Harry” Wild, who finds new life as she dives into solving a murder case when she decides to stay with her police detective son after a mugging.

This is not the first time the actress has played a character with a male nickname. She starred in the CBS series, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, for six seasons.

Acorn TV revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Acorn TV today revealed the official trailer for murder mystery thriller series Harry Wild starring Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman), who also serves as a co-executive producer on the show. The Acorn TV Original series will make its debut with two episodes on Monday, April 4 on Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streamer devoted to British and international television in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Two new episodes of the eight-episode series will follow weekly every Monday through April 25th, 2022. Jane Seymour stars as Harriet “Harry” Wild, a retiring university literature professor who is finding herself at one of life’s crossroads. Jolted from a mugging, she reluctantly agrees to recover in the home of her son, Charlie (Kevin Ryan, Guilt, Copper), a senior police detective. Harry starts to interfere in a particularly bafﬂing murder case Charlie is investigating when she notices the murder shares striking similarities to an obscure Elizabethan play. When her path crosses that of her mugger, Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl), Harry sees great potential in the troubled teen and, instead of turning him in, enlists him as her sidekick. Following her successful, albeit ill-advised, involvement in the case, Harry discovers a new lust for life. She and Fergus quickly find new mysteries, including ones that involve a fledgling serial killer with a Dostoevsky fixation, gamblers running snuff games, and a wealthy Dublin matriarch strangled during a video call. Harry’s new passion brings her into direct conflict with Charlie, who could really do without his mother causing trouble at work. Stuart Graham (The Fall, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and Amy Huberman (Finding Joy, Striking Out) also co-star.”

Check out the trailer for Harry Wild below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Harry Wild on Acorn TV this April?