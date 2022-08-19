House of the Dragon: HBO Unveils Promo for Game of Thrones Prequel Series (Watch)

House of the Dragon arrives this Sunday night on HBO, and the cable channel has released a new teaser for the prequel series which is set 200 years before Game of Thrones.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn star in the series, which tells the story of House Targaryen.

HBO revealed the following about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON debuts SUNDAY, AUGUST 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the ten-episode season will debut each week at the same time, leading up to the finale on October 23. Logline: Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.”

