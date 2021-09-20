I Know What You Did Last Summer: Amazon Teases Horror Series’ Premiere (Watch)

I Know What You Did Last Summer is arriving on Amazon Prime Video next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the horror series’ debut on October 15th.

Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom star. The series is a reboot of the classic horror film franchise starring Jennifer Love Hewitt. The film is based on the novel by Lois Duncan.

Amazon revealed more about the arrival of I Know What You Did Last Summer in a press release.

“Amazon Prime Video announced today that the first season of its highly anticipated Amazon Original series I Know What You Did Last Summer will premiere Friday, October 15 on Amazon Prime Video, with the official first-look images out now. The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 territories and countries around the world, and is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. The first four episodes will be released on October 15, with new episodes available each subsequent Friday. The series will culminate in a suspenseful, can’t-miss season finale on November 12, 2021. About I Know What You Did Last Summer Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town – and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly. I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Goodman writes and executive produces alongside Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill and Shay Hatten.”

