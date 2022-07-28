iCarly: Season Three Renewal Announced for Paramount+ Revival Series (Watch)

iCarly will return for a third season. The comedy series has been renewed by Paramount+ and the streaming service has released a teaser video. There are 10 episodes set for season three.

Starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett, the iCarly series is a revival of the 2007-12 Nickelodeon show of the same name.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series renewal in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that its hit original series, iCARLY, has been renewed for a third season. The 10-episode second season completed its run earlier this spring and left its fans with a major #Creddie cliffhanger. Season three will go into production later this year and will premiere in 2023 exclusively on Paramount+ around the world. “iCARLY’s loyal fan base grew up with Carly, Spencer and Freddie, and have now fallen in love with Harper and Millicent, too,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+. “We’re thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn return for a third season and we know Paramount+’s growing YA audience is as well. And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!” Seasons one and two of iCARLY are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, and in addition to catching up on new iCARLY episodes, fans can also binge all seasons of the original on the streaming platform. iCARLY stars Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent. iCARLY for Paramount+ is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten-Seeks (“Young & Hungry,” “Diary of a Future President”) and Miranda Cosgrove, with Schouten serving as showrunner. Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress and Alissa Vradenburg (“The Simple Life”) serve as producers. Nickelodeon’s original “iCarly” series, which ran from 2007-2012, followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. During its initial run, “iCarly” became a pop culture staple and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages. The original “iCarly” series was created by Dan Schneider. iCARLY is part of Paramount+’s growing lineup of YA content, including the upcoming Original film HONOR SOCIETY starring Angourie Rice (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Mare of Easttown”) and the recently announced SCHOOL SPIRITS (working title) series starring Peyton List (“Cobra Kai,” “Bunk’d”).

Check out the teaser for iCarly season three below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Paramount+ series?