How is married life treating Jay and Cheryl during the fifth season of the In the Cut TV show on Bounce TV? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like In the Cut is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the In the Cut season five episodes here. Status Update Below.

A Bounce TV comedy, In the Cut stars Dorien Wilson, Ken Lawson, John Marshall Jones, Dorion Renaud, and Kalita Smith. The sitcom centers on barbershop owner Jay “The Dream” Weaver (Wilson), who meets his 30-something year old son, from a long-ago fling. Guest stars include Angie Stone, Stevie J, Tiny Lister Jr., Alex Thomas, Judge Kevin Ross, and Porsche Coleman. In the fifth season, Jay and Cheryl (Smith) settle into newlywed life and now have to deal with in-laws. Jay’s son Kenny (Lawson), and Smitty (Jones), are back, too.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the In the Cut TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Bounce cancel or renew In the Cut for a sixth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

3/20/20 update: In The Cut has been renewed for a sixth season.