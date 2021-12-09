La Fortuna: AMC+ Sets Launch Date for Stanley Tucci & Clarke Peters Thriller Series (Watch)

La Fortuna has its premiere date! AMC+ has set a January launch date for the six-episode limited series. Starring Stanley Tucci and Clarke Peters, the thriller follows a man trying to take back a stolen sunken treasure. Álvaro Mel, Ana Polvorosa, T’Nia Miller, Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Alfonso Lara, Blanca Portillo, and Pedro Casablanc also star in the show.

AMC+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“AMC Networks announced today that the adventure thriller La Fortuna, starring two-time Golden Globe winner Stanley Tucci and acclaimed actor Clarke Peters, will premiere on Thursday, January 20 on AMC+ with two episodes, followed by new episodes streaming weekly, every Thursday. The international production from AMC and Movistar+ is the first television series from acclaimed film director and Academy Award(R)-winner Alejandro Amenábar (The Others, The Sea Inside). In addition to Tucci and Peters, the six-part limited series boasts a stellar international cast including Spanish actors Álvaro Mel and Ana Polvorosa, and British actress T’Nia Miller. The cast is rounded out by Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Alfonso Lara, Blanca Portillo, Pedro Casablanc, among others. In La Fortuna, Álex Ventura (Mel), a young and inexperienced diplomat, unintentionally becomes the leader of a mission that will put all his convictions to the test: to recover the sunken treasure stolen by Frank Wild (Tucci), an adventurer who travels the world plundering items of common heritage from the depths of the sea. Forming a unique team with Lucía (Polvorosa), a combative public official, and Jonas Pierce (Peters), a brilliant American lawyer with a passion for old pirate tales, Álex sets out on the adventure of a lifetime, on which he learns about the importance of love, friendship and commitment to your own beliefs. Movistar+ is producing this series which consists of six, 45-minute episodes, which will premiere exclusively on AMC+ in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, in conjunction with AMC Studios and MOD Pictures. Alejandro Amenábar directs all the episodes of the series produced by Fernando Bovaira (MOD Pictures) and Domingo Corral (Movistar+), sharing screenwriting credits with Alejandro Hernández. The series also debuted on Movistar+ in Spain in 2021. The series was filmed across Spain, including in the Community of Madrid, Cádiz, Guadalajara, A Coruña, Zaragoza and in the Spanish Government’s headquarters, the Palace of La Moncloa.”

Check out a preview for La Fortuna below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out La Fortuna on AMC+ in January?