Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Paramount+ Releases Teaser Video and First-Look Photos (Watch)

Lawmen: Bass Reeves does not have a premiere date yet, but Paramount+ has released a teaser video and first-look photos of the new anthology series, which will follow a different lawman from history each season. Season one will follow Bass Reeves from 1883.

Starring David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman, and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, the series Taylor Sheridan series will follow Bass Reeves which is “known as the greatest frontier hero in American history.”

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Paramount+ debuted first-look imagery and a tease for the highly anticipated original series LAWMEN: BASS REEVES. Premiering this fall in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets, the anthology series stars executive producer and Emmy Award nominee David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland and Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid. Executive produced by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and created for television by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan, the eight-episode season is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon exclusively for Paramount+. LAWMEN: BASS REEVES will bring the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life. Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. LAWMEN: BASS REEVES is an anthology series with future iterations that will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history. The cast also includes Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars, and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes. In addition to Sheridan, Feehan and Oyelowo, the series is also executive produced by David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin.”

The teaser and more photos for Lawmen: Bass Reeves are below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new Taylor Sheridan series on Paramount+?