Love, Victor: Season Three; Final Episodes of Coming-of-Age Drama Teased by Hulu and Disney+ (Watch)

Love, Victor is returning next month with its third and final season, and fans of the series will also be able to see the drama on Disney+. Seasons one and two were available only on Hulu. Disney+ originally ordered the coming-of-age drama, but worries about the content caused Disney to move it to Hulu before season one premiered. The series is a spin-off of the Love, Simon film.

Starring Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz, the series follows Victor (Cimino) as he comes to terms with his sexuality.

Hulu revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Today, Hulu and Disney+ released the key art and trailer for the third and final season of the original series, “Love, Victor.” The new season premieres with all eight episodes on Hulu and Disney+ on June 15, 2022. SYNOPSIS: This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures. CAST: The series stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Anthony Keyvan, Ava Capri, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz. CREDITS: The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.”

Check out the trailer and key art for Love, Victor season three below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Love, Victor end? Do you plan to watch season three on Hulu or Disney+?