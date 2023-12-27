Menu

Magnum PI: Season Five; NBC Teases Two-Hour Series Finale (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

(Photo by: Zack Dougan/NBC)

Magnum PI is nearing its end. The series finale will air next week with a double episode ending.

Starring Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang, the NBC series is a reboot of the popular 1980s series of the same name and follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez) as he works as a private investigator in Hawaii.

The series aired its first four seasons on CBS before it was canceled. NBC picked up the series for a fifth season but canceled it earlier this year.

The details for the last two episodes of Magnum PI are below.

“Ashes to Ashes

Magnum and Higgins reexamine a fatal arson investigation at the request of TC and Mahina, leading to a sinister discovery; Kumu volunteers with Rick at a veterans’ crisis call center.

The Big Squeeze

Magnum and Higgins take a major step forward in their relationship; at the same time, the past comes back to haunt them when a previous suspect becomes their client; TC aims to scale up Island Hoppers; Rick gets a new business partner.”

A teaser and more photos for the two-part finale are below. The finale airs on January 3rd.

(Photo by: Zack Dougan/NBC)

(Photo by: Zack Dougan/NBC)

(Photo by: Zack Dougan/NBC)

(Photo by: Zack Dougan/NBC)

(Photo by: Zack Dougan/NBC)

What do you think? Are you a fan of this NBC series? Do you want it saved for a second time?


One of the better shows on TV

