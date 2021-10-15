Mayor of Kingstown: Paramount+ Teases Jeremy Renner Drama Series (Watch)

Mayor of Kingstown will arrive on Paramount+ next month, and the streaming service has now released a trailer. The new drama stars Jeremy Renner, James Jordan, Nichole Galicia, Andrew Howard, Nishi Munshi, Michael Beach, Jason Kelley, Necar Zadegan, Mandela Van Peebles, Rob Kirkland, Natasha Marc, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and Taylor Handley. The series follows the powerful McLusky family of Michigan.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming new original drama series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. From Academy Award(R) nominee and “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode season will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 14 and features an all-star cast including Academy Award(R) nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award(R) winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award(R) winner Kyle Chandler, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird and Tobi Bamtefa. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN will be executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.”

Check out the trailer for Mayor of Kingstown below.

