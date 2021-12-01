Men in Kilts: Season Two; Starz Renews Outlander Stars’ Travel Series (Watch)

The men of Men in Kilts are ready for another adventure on Starz. The cable channel has renewed the travel series starring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. During the second season, the Outlander duo will visit New Zealand for a road trip filled with new experiences. The first season of eight episodes aired earlier this year, between February and April.

Starz revealed more about the return of the Men in Kilts series in a press release.

“STARZ announced today, Outlander stars Sam Heughan (Bloodshot, The Spy Who Dumped Me) and Graham McTavish (Preacher, The Hobbit Trilogy) will hit the road again for a six-episode second season of the hit travel docuseries Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham – this time in New Zealand. Developed by Heughan and McTavish, the original series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Heughan and McTavish conceived the original idea and serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Kevin Johnston who also serves as director. Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham is a fun-filled buddy travelogue led by Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. Heughan and McTavish will continue their immersive adventure travel experience, this time in New Zealand. They will revel in the Scottish influence of New Zealand, while diving into its own history. In Season one, the two reunited for an epic adventure in Scotland, exploring their heritage and meeting an incredible collection of people who truly showcase what it means to be Scottish. The half-hour, eight-episode first season of the series offers the duo’s one-of-a-kind perspective on everything from Scottish clans and the Battle of Culloden to whisky tasting and folk dancing, with Sam and Graham’s witty banter and hijinks leading the way. Whether hanging off the edge of a cliff, wrangling a flock of wild sheep or discovering the true legacy of their Outlander characters, both men dive headfirst into each and every experience.”

Check out the announcement from Starz, featuring the stars of the show, below.

What do you think? Did you watch Men in Kilts season one? Do you plan to watch season two on Starz?