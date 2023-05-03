Monster: Season Two of Ryan Murphy Netflix Series to Focus on the Menendez Brothers (Watch)

Monster is returning to Netflix for its second season. This time, the scripted drama series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan will focus on two subjects — the Menendez brothers and the murders of their parents.

Netflix gave the drama a two-season renewal as a result of the incredible popularity of its first season – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

More was revealed about season two in a press release:

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan comes the next installment of their chilling ‘Monster’ anthology series: MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY. Netflix and Ryan Murphy confirmed today that the next ‘Monster’ anthology will be titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Following the massive success of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix ordered two additional installments of the record-breaking anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. DAHMER, the record-breaking first iteration of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s ‘Monster’ anthology, reached 1 billion view hours in its first 60 days, making it only one of four series to achieve this milestone. To date for DAHMER, Niecy Nash-Betts has won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, and received both SAG and Golden Globe nominations for her performance; Evan Peters took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series and received a SAG nomination for his portrayal; and Richard Jenkins and the series received Golden Globe nominations. Note: Netflix also has exclusive access to Lyle and Erik Menendez for a forthcoming documentary feature.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will arrive in 2024. Casting and other details will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched the first season on Netflix? Did you plan to check out season two of the Monster anthology series?