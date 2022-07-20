RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season Two Premiere Date set by VH1 (Watch)

Get ready for a new season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race on VH1. The series announced the premiere date for the second season series with the release of a preview. The celebrities participating in the season will not be revealed until after the season begins and it progresses.

VH1 revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“VH1 today announced the second season of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” will premiere Friday, August 12th at 8:00pm ET/PT. Filmed in front of a live studio audience, nine celebrities from all walks of life have agreed to leave their famous identities behind as they fully embrace the miracle of drag. It will be kept secret who each contestant is until they are asked to sashay away, allowing viewers to focus on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Each week, the celebrities will undergo complete drag transformations and compete in the ultimate lip sync showdown based on a new category until one of them is crowned “America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar” and awarded $100,000 for their favorite charity. The contestants will be mentored by “Queen Supremes” Brooke Lynn Heights, Jujubee, and Monét X Change. Additional “Drag Race” legends set to make special appearances this season include Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Violet Chachki. RuPaul returns as host alongside resident judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews.”

Check out the preview for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this reality series on VH1?