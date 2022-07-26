See: Season Three; Apple TV+ Releases Final Season Trailer for Jason Momoa Series (Watch)

See is returning soon to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has released a teaser for the drama’s final season. Starring Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Alfre Woodard, Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett, and Tamara Tunie, the series set in the distant future, follows the survivors of a tragedy that has taken their sight.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Today at the “Storytellers of Apple TV+” panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Apple TV+ and “See” showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of the global hit, epic post-apocalyptic Apple Original series starring Jason Momoa. The eight-episode final season of “See” debuts with the first episode on Friday, August 26, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. “See” is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more. Starring alongside Momoa in the third season of “See” are ensemble cast members Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn. Featuring cast and crew who are blind or have low vision, “See” has been honored for its inclusivity and representation of the visually impaired. Since its premiere, the series has received the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020. Additionally, “See” was recognized with an NAACP Image Award nomination for star Alfre Woodard in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. “See” is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.”

Check out the trailer for See season three below.

