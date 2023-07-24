Menu

Star Trek: Discovery: Season Five; Paramount+ Teases Final Season (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Star Trek: Discovery TV show on Paramount+: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Discovery is returning for its fifth and final season in early 2024, and Paramount+ released a new preview and clip from the upcoming season at San Diego Comic-Con.

Starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala,  Blu del Barrio, Callum Keith Rennie, Eve Harlow, and Elias Toufexis, the series follows the adventures of the crew of the USS Discovery.

Paramount+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) pursues Moll (Eve Harlow) and L’ak (Elias Toufexis) by holding onto their starship while it travels at warp speed.”

The trailer and clip for Star Trek: Discovery season five is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+?


