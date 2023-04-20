Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Two; Kirk Returns in Paramount+ Teaser Video (Watch)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is back for its second season this summer on Paramount+. The streaming service has released a video preview teasing the return of James T. Kirk, played by Paul Wesley.

Starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak, the series follows the days of the Enterprise prior to the events seen in the original Star Trek series.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Paramount+ today revealed the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of its hit original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. New season two teaser art featuring the U.S.S. Enterprise was also released. Season two will premiere Thursday, June 15 on Paramount+ in the U.S, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The second season will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with premiere dates to be announced at a later date. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode season will drop weekly on Thursdays. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series features fan favorites Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. Season two also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One, in the years before Captain Kirk guided the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. The new season includes the previously announced special crossover episode featuring both live-action and animation, with STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS’ Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler joining the U.S.S. Enterprise. The episode was directed by “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and STAR TREK: PICARD actor and director Jonathan Frakes. Season one of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. It airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Check out the preview for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Star Trek series this summer?