Sunday TV Ratings: Best Medicine, 60 Minutes, The Goonies, Will Trent, NFL Football

Best Medicine TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, January 4, 2025, ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, Police 24/7, Best Medicine, Krapopolis, and Bob’s Burgers. Sports: NFL Overrun, The OT, Football Night in America, NFL Football: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers. Specials: The Goonies. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Will Trent, Sheriff Country, and Tracker.

