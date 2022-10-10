Teen Wolf: The Movie, Wolf Pack: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Dates (Watch)

The wolves are coming out! Paramount+ has announced premiere dates for Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack. Both will arrive on the streaming service on January 26th.

For Teen Wolf: The Movie, fans will see most of the cast of the original series return. The returning cast members are Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry, and the residents of Beacon Hills will face new challenges.

Paramount+ revealed more about the reunion movie in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the upcoming original film TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. The film, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. Paramount+ also revealed a first look clip from the film during today’s joint TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE and WOLF PACK panel at New York Comic Con. The TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE panel featured a conversation between writer and executive producer Jeff Davis and cast members Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry. The panel was moderated by Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley. In TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced. The film also stars Tyler Hoechlin, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen and Nobi Nakanishi.”

Check out the first clip for the Teen Wolf movie below.

As for Wolf Pack, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray star in the series based on the books by Edo Van Belkom. The books follow a teen girl and boy who have their lives changed after a wildfire wakes up a supernatural creature.

More details about the series were released in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the original series WOLF PACK will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. The series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. Paramount+ also revealed the series’ official teaser trailer during today’s joint TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE and WOLF PACK panel at New York Comic Con. The WOLF PACK panel featured a conversation between writer and executive producer Jeff Davis, executive producer and cast member Sarah Michelle Gellar and cast members Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray. The panel was moderated by Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley. Additionally, the streamer announced that Bailey Stender (“iCarly”), Chase Liefeld (“Chang Can Dunk”), Hollie Bahar (“Westworld”), Lanny Joon (“Baby Driver”), Rio Mangini (“Everything Sucks”), Stella Smith (“Stargirl”), Zack Nelson (“Loot”) and James Martinez (“Love, Victor”) will join in recurring roles. Additional casting includes Amy Pietz (“Caroline in the City”), Bria Brimmer (“Doom Patrol”), John L. Adams (“The Dead Zone”) and Sean Philip Glasgow (“Diary of a Future President”). Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, WOLF PACK follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. Written and executive produced by Jeff Davis, the series is a part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. Davis is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE. In addition to Davis, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott and Karen Gorodetzky serve as executive producers for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Taylor serve as executive producers.”

Check out the preview for Wolf Pack below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Wolf Pack and Teen Wolf: The Movie on Paramount+ in January?