The Daily Show: Trevor Noah to Exit Comedy Central Series, Staff Surprised (Watch)

The Daily Show is losing another host. Trevor Noah announced his exit from the series during Thursday night’s broadcast. He first appeared on the series in 2015 after the departure of Jon Stewart.

Per Variety, Noah said the following about the exit of the series:

“I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly sh*tty on the worst days.”

Comedy Central released its own statement after Noah announced his exit from the series:

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

Noah’s announcement came as a shock to his staff. He told his fans and audience before telling most of his staff, per Deadline. Some felt blindsided by the announcement. It is not known when Trevor Noah will make his last appearance on the series.

Check out Trevor Noah’s announcement below.

