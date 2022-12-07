The Daily Show: Comedy Central Series to Use Guest Hosts and Correspondents Following Trevor Noah Exit

The Daily Show will see the exit of host Trevor Noah later this week, and Comedy Central has now announced its plans for the immediate future of the series. Viewers will see a number of guest hosts and correspondents on the nightly series starting January 17th. Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and Marlon Wayans are among those set to host.

Comedy Central revealed more about its plans in a press release.

Comedy Central announced today that comedy greats and all-star correspondents will kick off the next chapter as guest hosts starting Tuesday, January 17th. Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans along with TDS correspondents and contributors are set to host with additional details to be announced. The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+. “As we enter Trevor’s final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO Paramount Media Networks. “Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team.” With a diverse and comedic news team including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, the Emmy and Peabody Award winning franchise engages its expansive linear and social platforms to unpack urgent issues in a compelling way, helping audiences make sense of the world around them. The show has an audience of over 44M across social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube channel, Instagram, TikTok Snapchat and @DailyShowDogs. Jen Flanz is Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer of The Daily Show, with Jill Katz as Executive Producer. Justin Melkmann is Co-Executive Producer. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, Zhubin Parang and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers; and Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd and Beth Shorr are Producers. Dan Amira is Head Writer and Producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

