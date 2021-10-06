The Game: Paramount+ Teases Revival Series’ New Location (Watch)

The Game is returning soon to the small screen on Paramount+ and the streaming service has released a new poster and teaser video. Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, Brittany Daniel, and Pooch Hall are all starring in the revival series.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the teaser trailer and art for for its groundbreaking series, THE GAME. Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME. THE GAME stars Wendy Raquel Robinson (Insecure) as sports agent Tasha Mack; Hosea Chanchez (Black Lightning) as footballer Malik Wright; Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire) as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts; Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete) as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend; and Toby Sandeman (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Garret Evans, the top football player in the league. THE GAME is executive produced by original show creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (American Soul), Salim Akil (Black Lightning), and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer (Girlfriends) and Tom Russo (Black-ish) of Grammnet NH Productions. Kevin Bray (Insecure) will direct the first two episodes of the inaugural season. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions. The 10-episode first season of the new series will stream exclusively on Paramount+. All nine seasons of THE GAME, which originally aired on The CW and then BET, are also currently available to binge on Paramount+. The series will be distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.”

Check out the teaser below. The Game returns on November 11th.

