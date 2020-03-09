The Magicians: Executive Producers and Cast React to the Syfy Cancellation

Fans of The Magicians were surprised by the cancellation of this SyFy series recently. It was announced last week that the series will wrap on April 1 with the end of the current season, and those behind the series knew the end was near when the season began.

In an interview with TV Insider, Sera Gamble said the following about how she felt about the future of the season at the start of season five of the Syfy series:

“We had the sense going into this season that Syfy, in particular as our first platform, was kind of hitting the point of ‘The cup is full and there’s no more room.’”

Those involved did try to find a new network for the series, but that search failed. John McNamara spoke about that search:

“None of them seemed in the end like a perfect financial or creative fit. And so we reluctantly just decided, ‘Well at least we have this season finale that was crafted to also be a series finale.’ It was kind of always going to pull double duty.”

The cast has also spoken about the decision to end The Magicians. Sera Gamble revealed that the cast was emotional about the series coming to a close:

“Everyone is pretty savvy about how the business works. All the writers, the actors, our whole team. And so coming into this season, everyone was pretty level headed and aware that we had hit a certain point in the lifespan of this kind of show. And people were really emotional about it, but in many ways, that was because we’ve created a family over the last several years that really wanted to do right by the show. So aside from the musical that came out of John’s moment of denial, we tried not to indulge in any denial about it. We wanted to make sure it was a really satisfying conclusion. And so when Henry and I wrote the finale, there really wasn’t a difference in approach to writing it because I honestly never counted on there being another season.”

Several members of the cast went to social media to talk about the series ending. Check out their posts below.

