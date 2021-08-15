The Premise: FX Previews BJ Novak Anthology Series (Watch)

FX has released a teaser for The Premise. The upcoming anthology series, which was created by B.J. Novak, is set for release next month on FX on Hulu.

Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim (above), Lola Kirke, Soko, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, Eric Lange, Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ed Asner, George Wallace, Boyd Holbrook, and Beau Bridges star in the anthology series which tells a different story about morality in each episode. Novak will host the series.

FX revealed more about The Premise in a press release:

“B.J. Novak’s The Premise is a bold and provocative half-hour anthology of standalone stories about the times we live in. The curated collection of character-driven episodes challenges our shared morality tales, choosing art over argument, as it engages with the most relevant and meaningful issues of the modern era. Created and hosted Novak, joined by an extraordinary group of actors and collaborators including Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Soko, Ed Asner, George Wallace, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, Boyd Holbrook, Eric Lange, Beau Bridges and more, the series grounds daring comedic premises with equally daring dramatic performances. Guns, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, social media, butt plugs – nothing is off limits. A high-wire combination of topics and talent, The Premise establishes a new tone for a new time – the age of the unprecedented, bringing the stories we text about privately into the open.”

The Premise arrives on Hulu on September 16th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Premise once it arrives next month on Hulu?