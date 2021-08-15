Modern Love: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will viewers fall in love with the second season of the Modern Love TV show on Amazon? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Modern Love is cancelled or renewed for season three. Amazon and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Modern Love here.

An Amazon Prime Video romantic comedy anthology series, the Modern Love TV show is based on the weekly column of the same name written by John Carney and published by The New York Times. The show explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms as each standalone episode brings beloved stories to life, all set in New York City. The second season cast includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kathryn Gallagher, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Tobias Menzies, Aparna Nancherla, Sophie Okonedo, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Modern Love TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Modern Love on Amazon should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.