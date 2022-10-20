The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season Two; HBO Max Teases Comedy Series Premiere Date (Watch)

The Sex Lives of College Girls has a return date. HBO Max announced that the series will return on November 17th with the release of a new trailer. Viewers will see two new episodes weekly until the season finale airs on December 15th.

Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott, Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams star in the series which follows four freshman college roommates attending a college in Vermont.

HBO Max revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Season two of the critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS debuts THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 with two episodes. The ten-episode season continues with two new episodes weekly leading up to the season finale on December 15. Created by Emmy(R)-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. The new season picks up with the students returning after their Fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments. The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional series regulars for season two include Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams and Mitchell Slaggert. THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Executive produced by Kaling, showrunner Noble, and Howard Klein, the series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.”

Check out the trailer for The Sex Lives of College Girls below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see season two of The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max?