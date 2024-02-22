The Spiderwick Chronicles: Roku Channel Releases Trailer for Fantasy Series (Watch)

The Spiderwick Chronicles is coming soon to Roku Channel, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the fantasy series. The eight-episode series will arrive all at once on April 19th.

Starring Christian Slater, Jack Dylan Grazer, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant, and Mychala Lee, the series, based on the novels by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, follows the Grace family after they move into their family’s ancestral home and find themselves in a fantasy world.

Originally ordered by Disney+ and saved by Roku after the series was dropped, the following was revealed about the plot of the series in a press release:

“Helen and her children, 15-year-old fraternal twins Jared and Simon and their sister Mallory move to their ancestral home, Spiderwick. Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real! The only one to believe him is his great-aunt Lucinda who implores Jared to find the pages of her father’s field guide to magical creatures and protect them from the murderous Ogre, Mulgarath.”

The trailer for The Spiderwick Chronicles is below.

