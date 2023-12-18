Tracker: CBS Previews Justin Hartley Drama Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII Premiere (Watch)

Tracker is coming to CBS on Super Bowl Sunday, and the network is giving a preview of the new drama.

Starring Justin Hartley (This Is Us), the series is based on the novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, and it follows a tracker who uses his skills to help others. Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene also star in the series.

CBS revealed more about the series in a press release.

“TRACKER stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel “The Never Game” by Jeffery Deaver. TRACKER is Hartley’s first big project since the massive success of “This Is Us.” TRACKER premieres Sunday, Feb. 11 following SUPER BOWL LVIII on the CBS Television Network and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Ben Winters and Jeffrey Deaver serve as executive producers.”

A preview and poster for Tracker are below. The series arrives on February 11th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new drama on CBS?