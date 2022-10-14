Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: AMC+ Releases Premiere Date and Trailer for New Series (Watch)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches has been given a January premiere date, and AMC+ has released a trailer. Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin star in the new series based on the trilogy by Anne Rice.

AMC+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

The series will stream exclusively on AMC+ on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with the first two episodes available that same night. Subsequent episodes will rollout weekly. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Check out the trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new series on AMC+ in January?