Arcane: Season Two Renewal Revealed for Netflix Animated Series (Watch)

Arcane is not going anywhere anytime soon. Netflix has renewed the animated series for a second season and announced the renewal in a new video. Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung star in the series, and the trio will return for season two. Season one of Arcane was released on November 6th.

Check out the announcement for the renewal of Arcane below.

Ready yourselves, friends. Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. pic.twitter.com/L9oYFzOn0X — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 21, 2021

Christian Linke and Alex Yee, the co-creators of the Netflix series, said the following about the renewal:

“We’re beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane’s first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment.”

A premiere date for the Arcane season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited that Netflix renewed Arcane for season two?