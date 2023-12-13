Bridgerton: Season Three of Netflix Series to Arrive in Two Parts (Watch)

Bridgerton fans finally know when season three of the period romance drama will arrive. The eight-episode third season of the series will air in two parts, with the first half arriving in May. Part two will air a month later.

Starring Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Thompson, Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Martins Imhangbe, Jessica Madsen, Emma Naomi, Hugh Sachs, Polly Walker, Golda Rosheuvel, Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon, the third season of the Netflix series will feature the romance of Penelope and Colin (Coughlan and Newton).

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Netflix and Shondaland announced Bridgerton will return for an ultra-sexy, lavish season 3 in 2024. The season will be split into two 4-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on May 16, 2024, followed by Part 2 on June 13, 2024. As previously announced, viewers can anticipate witnessing the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), affectionately known by fans as #Polin. In conjunction with the date announcement, Netflix and Shondaland unveiled a video asset- featuring a voiceover by Lady Whistledown herself- that captures and highlights the passionate anticipation from fans for any information on the new season. The video weaves together fan tweets, comments from various social media platforms, and TikTok videos, revealing the series’ return dates. Season three Synopsis: From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

