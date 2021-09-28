Bridgerton: Season Two Teased by Netflix with First Look Photos, Footage, Cast Panel (Watch)

Bridgerton fans have been given a treat. Netflix has released new footage, photos and the cast teased more about what is ahead on the second season.

Phoebe Dynevor, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie Carter, and Harriet Cains star in the series which follows the Bridgerton family in Regency-era England.

The new footage for the second season shows off some new footage. Chris Van Dusen said the following about the new romance at the center of the season, per Indie Wire:

“Anthony and his new love interest Kate Sharma are such a force to be reckoned with: magnetic, you cannot take your eyes off them when they’re together.”

Check out the first look at Bridgerton season two, the cast panel at a recent Netflix event, and more new photos from the season ahead below.

A premiere date for the return of Bridgerton will be set at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Bridgerton to Netflix below?