Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem: Hulu Series Gets New Title and Premiere Date (Photos)

by Regina Avalos,

(Photo: Hulu)

Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem has a new title. Hulu has announced a premiere date for the series which is now called Death and Other Details.

Starring Mandy Patinkin, Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, and Pardis Saremi, the series will follow a detective (Patinkin) as he investigates a murder on an ocean liner where everyone on board is a suspect.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, “Death and Other Details” centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises – Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

Death and Other Details arrives on January 16, 2024. More photos from the series are below.

(Photos: Hulu)

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new mystery series on Hulu in January?

