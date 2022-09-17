Dahmer: Netflix Teases Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in New Ryan Murphy Series (Watch)



Dahmer is coming to Netflix next week, and viewers are getting a look at actor Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in the new drama. Also starring Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, and Niecy Nash, the drama series takes viewers into the life and crimes of the infamous serial killer.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

From the Emmy award-winning creator of American Crime Story comes Dahmer – Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Premiering on Netflix on September 21 Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.”

Check out all three teasers for the upcoming series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Dahmer on Netflix later this month?