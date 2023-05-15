Dark Winds: Season Two; AMC Teases Return of AMC Thriller Series (Watch)

Dark Winds is returning this summer for its second season, and AMC has released a preview for the thriller series. Six episodes will begin starting sometime in July.

Based on the novel series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is set during the 1970s in the Navajo Nation and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate crimes in the area. Noah Emmerich, Jessica Matten, Rainn Wilson, and Deanna Allison also star in the series. In season two, they will be joined by Jeri Ryan and Nicholas Logan.

AMC revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Today, AMC and AMC+ released the first-look teaser for the second season of the critically acclaimed series Dark Winds, starring Zahn McClarnon (The Son, Westworld, Fargo), Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico) and Jessica Matten (Tribal, Burden of Truth). Produced by AMC Studios, the six-episode second season will debut on AMC and AMC+ in July. This season, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon), reunites with Jim Chee (Gordon), his former deputy turned private eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who’s turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn’s moral and professional code. With the help of Sgt. Manuelito (Matten) and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena, Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives, but to the reservation that depends on them. The upcoming season also includes guest stars Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard, Bosch) as Rosemary Vines, a femme fatale whose physical frailties hide her naked ambition as she plays Jim Chee, leaving a trail of bodies in her wake, as well as Nicholas Logan (Dopesick, Creepshow), as Colton Wolf, a twisted assassin with a secret that puts him on a collision course with Lt. Joe Leaphorn. Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe). John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner for the season. The series is executive produced by Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis and Tina Elmo.

The preview for Dark Winds season two is below.

What do you think? Have you watched the first season of Dark Winds on AMC or AMC+? Are you excited to see the return of this thriller series this summer?