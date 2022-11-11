Destination Fear: Season Four Kicks Off on Travel Channel at Cresson Sanatorium

Destination Fear returns to Travel Channel later this month. The fourth season of this paranormal reality series kicks off at Cresson Sanatorium. Alex Schroeder, Tanner Wiseman, Dakota Laden, and Chelsea Laden return to the United States after visiting locations across Europe during the third season.

Travel Channel revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

Paranormal explorers Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder level up their fear experiment in their darkest, most terrifying road trip yet. In an all-new season of DESTINATION FEAR, premiering Friday, November 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel and streaming the same day on discovery+, the fear-chasing foursome embrace the darkness more than ever before – physically, emotionally and psychologically – as they push the boundaries of fear and daringly spend the night inside America’s most sinister and haunted locations. After experiencing hauntings in Europe last season, the likes of which they’ve never seen at home, Dakota is now taking things to an even darker level – literally. Not only is he challenging the team with darker hauntings and locations, but he shocks them with the most disturbing experiment yet: removing flashlights from their armor and forcing them to blindly face the shadows of the night in true darkness. It’s the first of many twisted and unnerving new experiments that will test their paranormal theories from the most uncomfortable of situations. This season’s eight hour-long episodes and latest tour de terror take Dakota, Chelsea, Alex and Tanner to the infamous Winchester Mystery House, the “swear they’d never return” Ashmore Estate, a mysteriously deserted Tennessee hospital, a haunted abandoned junior high school, the sprawling Cresson Sanatorium and Prison and more. The season opens with a one-two punch: the massive Cresson Sanatorium in rural Cresson, Pennsylvania, the largest location the team has ever explored. A trifecta of terror, the decaying 20-building property was once a sanatorium, mental hospital and prison, marked by death in every corner. In a place this large, Dakota, Chelsea, Tanner and Alex will each have to explore their own building … alone and, in their most terrifying experiment, without flashlights. But when they encounter an entity that’s known to mimic the voices and sounds of people exploring the building, the crew is left shaken beyond belief.

