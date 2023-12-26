Doctor Who: Season 14 Coming to BBC and Disney+ in May (Watch)

Doctor Who fans finally know when the new time-traveling doctor will have more adventures with the Tardis. Disney+ and BBC announced that the series will arrive in May.

Starring Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, Yasmin Finney, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon. Jonathan Groff, Indira Varma and Lenny Rush, season 14 of Doctor Who will have the new doctor heading to the 1960s.

Deadline teased that the “time-traveling duo heads to Swinging Sixties London, sporting period-correct threads, and watches as a little Liverpudlian combo lays down a track.”

The exact premiere date for Doctor Who season 14 will be announced later. Check out two previews below teasing what is next.

The whole universe at his fingertips ❤️❤️➕🟦#DoctorWho returns in 2024. pic.twitter.com/Pk6deRIqjl — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 25, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Doctor Who in 2024?