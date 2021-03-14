Fear the Walking Dead: Season Six; AMC Teases Series’ 2021 Return (Video)

Fear the Walking Dead is returning next month with the second half of season six. New episodes will begin arriving on AMC on April 11th. AMC+ subscribers will be able to see episodes before they air on cable television. Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades star in the zombie series.

AMC revealed more about the return of the series in a press release:

“AMC released today the official key art and a new promo for the highly-anticipated return of Fear the Walking Dead with the second half of season six, featuring nine episodes, premiering Sunday, April 11 at 9:00 pm/8c. In addition, AMC+ will debut the first episode on Sunday, April 4 – one week ahead of its linear premiere. All subsequent episodes will debut early on the premium streaming bundle, every Thursday prior to the episodes’ linear premiere on Sundays, beginning April 15. As Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, “The End is the Beginning.”‘ Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.”

Check out a trailer and new poster for the return of Fear the Walking Dead season six below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of the Fear the Walking Dead TV series on AMC?