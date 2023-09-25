Ghost Adventures: New Season Kicks Off with Devil Island Special on Discovery Channel (Watch)

A new season of Ghost Adventures is coming to Discovery Channel in October, and it will kick off with a Devil Island special. The two hours will take Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, and Billy Tolley off the coast of San Francisco to investigate Angel Island, a notorious site with a history of torture and despair.

Ghost Adventures has been renewed by the cable channel through 2025 as part of a multi-year deal that was announced in April 2022.

Discovery Channel revealed the following about the return of Ghost Adventures:

Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley explore new haunted locations and uncover bone-chilling evidence of supernatural forces when GHOST ADVENTURES returns Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel. The new season begins with the two-hour special, GHOST ADVENTURES: DEVIL ISLAND, which follows the crew as they investigate the deceptively named Angel Island across the San Francisco Bay. Once home to an immigration station with a notorious history of torture and despair, the team faces residual anger and ecstasy emanating from a demonic darkness. Later this season, Zak and crew delve into the paranormal activity haunting Nevada’s mystical Sutro Ghost Town and explore whether an old mining tunnel is fueling the abandoned settlement’s ominous aura. Braving a brutal winter blizzard, the team will also confront an aggressive presence at an isolated, former ranch off the coast of Utah’s Great Salt Lake. Venturing into California, the team attempts to unravel the mysteries of supernatural activity haunting Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley, Orcutt Ranch in Los Angeles, and a family residence in Northridge. During each investigation, the Ghost Adventures crew works from dusk to dawn to document and analyze paranormal evidence, discovering the truth about these chilling locations.

The trailer for the new season of Ghost Adventures is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of the Ghost Adventures series on Discovery Channel?