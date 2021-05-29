Gossip Girl: HBO Max Releases Posters, Teaser Video with Kristen Bell Narrating (Watch)

The Gossip Girl revival now has a premiere date. HBO Max has also released posters and a teaser video with the original series’ Kristen Bell narrating. Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith star in the new series.

HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“HBO Max has released the first look teaser and character posters for the much-anticipated series GOSSIP GIRL, ahead of the series premiere on THURSDAY, JULY 8. Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW. GOSSIP GIRL explores just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed in the intervening years.”

Check out the posters and teaser video for the new Gossip Girl below.

