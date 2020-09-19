Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19: ABC Teases Fall 2020 Premiere Crossover (Video)

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are getting ready for their big return, and it will be even bigger than originally teased. ABC is planning a three-hour-long crossover event for the premiere of both shows in November. ABC released posters and teasers for both shows this week.

Grey’s Anatomy is getting ready for season 17 with Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast tackling COVID-19 head-on with the new season. Station 19, which is returning for its fourth season, will also tackle the pandemic from the eyes of first responders.

Production for both shows started earlier this month. Grey’s Anatomy ended its sixteenth season four episodes early in May. Station 19 managed to finish production on its season before the shutdown.

ABC revealed more about both shows and their return in a press release. Check that out below.

“Having delivered its most-watched season ever, Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. From the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, the series takes us inside the tough, tight-knit, and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders. Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was created by Stacy McKee. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. The series is produced by ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television. Grey’s Anatomy has solidified its place in television history as the longest-running primetime medical drama ever. The highly beloved series is a cultural touchstone that continues to push boundaries with timely subject matter and characters that break the mold. Grey’s Anatomy follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial, who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu. “Grey’s Anatomy” was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.”

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 return to ABC on November 12. Check out the teasers and posters for both shows below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of these dramas to ABC?