Grimsburg: FOX Reveals Premiere Date for Detective Comedy Series Starring Jonn Hamm (Watch)

Grimsburg finally has a premiere date. The new animated series will arrive on FOX in January following an NFL doubleheader. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Jon Hamm both stars in and executive produces the new series which follows Marvin Flute – a detective who is struggling to figure out his own family. Erinn Hayes, Rachel Dratch, Alan Tudyk, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Greg Chun also star in the upcoming series.

FOX revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men), centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack – himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferociousex-wife and his lovably unstable son. Grimsburg is produced by FOX Entertainment’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is fully owned by FOX Entertainment. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers alongside showrunner Chadd Gindin. Jon Hamm serves as executive producer alongside Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Connie Tavel.”

Grimsburg arrives on January 7th. Check out the trailer for the new series below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new addition to FOX’s animation lineup in January?